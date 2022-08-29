Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America First declares the Dade County Florida Republican Party dead. Less than 19% of registered Republican voters participated in the August primary elections, allowing the RINO's Republicans Carlos Gimenez, Maria Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart to slither through once again on questionable Mail in Ballots and virtually no voter turnout.

Disgusted Republican voters have simply given up on the corrupt Republican Party, which is infested with Socialist Democrats. The Republican party is failing on all fronts and the voter base has lost confidence and quit.

