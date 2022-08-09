American College of Education (PRNewsfoto/American College of Education)

More than 350,000 Institute students can receive a 10% tuition grant and a seamless transfer to ACE.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its mission to make high quality education both affordable and accessible, American College of Education (ACE) announced its partnership with The IGA Coca Cola Institute and Retail Learning Institute, an organization supported by The Coca Cola Company.

