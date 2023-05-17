Immune IQ logo

  • Immune Reveal™, developed in collaboration with Honeywell, generates one of the most powerful data sets in the industry, and when translated by artificial intelligence, is able to "read" diseases a patient's immune system has detected even before symptoms present



  • This transformative approach leads the way to a new generation of integrated tests that can perform disease screening, confirmation testing and precision treatment testing in minutes on the same card and sample, providing lower costs and accelerated care



  • Massachusetts General Hospital clinical study successfully demonstrated Immune Reveal's ability to reliably generate a large cellular dataset whose data combination has been independently shown in peer-reviewed publications to yield high-accuracy sepsis identification

TWIN CITIES, Minn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immune IQ, a point-of-care diagnostic platform company, has been selected by the American Thoracic Society (ATS) to showcase its Immune Reveal™ platform at the 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit. Developed in collaboration with Honeywell, Immune Reveal is the first-of-its-kind point-of-care diagnostic platform. Immune Reveal integrates automatic disease screening with confirmatory testing to rapidly provide unique insights into a variety of diseases, including sepsis, heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19. Immune IQ founder and CEO, David Deetz, will present on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 am EST.


