SEATTLE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the first AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced that Chris Chapo will join the company as VP of Customer Success. Chris comes to Amperity with over two decades of retail analytics experience, most recently as SVP of Data and Analytics at Gap Inc. Chris will be responsible for expanding Amperity's analytics and customer intelligence offering following Amperity's recent acquisition of Custora's customer analytics platform.
"Every modern brand needs to invest in bringing together two elements of the craft – data-driven decisions, and branded customer experiences. Precise and accurate customer analytics is indispensable to our mission of helping people use data to serve the customer," said CEO Kabir Shahani. "With CDPs and the demand for predictive analytics growing every year, we saw an opportunity to bring Chris on as a seasoned analytics leader to help our customers bridge the science and art of their businesses. Chris' thought leadership, unrivaled experience, and practical implementation know-how will be a major contributor to our customers' success."
In his most recent role at Gap Inc, Chris led the team responsible for data-driven, evidence-based strategies across the enterprise, from customer and marketing to supply chain to product operations. Prior to Gap, he led data teams for a wide variety of companies, including Apple, Intuit, and JCPenney. He has extensive experience building data science organizations and platforms and has applied statistical and analytic rigor to a variety of functions including marketing, customer experience, loyalty, customer service/support, and supply chain/inventory analytics.
"Amperity is known for providing some of the largest consumer brands with the strongest, most complete customer data foundation, yet the greatest challenge lies in making that data actionable and turning it into insights that drive positive impact on the business," said Chris. "One might raise an eyebrow to making a career jump from running analytics at a major global retailer to running a customer success team at a tech startup. But as a customer of Amperity's, I saw firsthand how their data foundation transforms business and customer analytics, and knew I had to be a part of the company's next stage of growth."
Chris is the latest to join Amperity from senior ranks at large consumer brands. Jeanne Jones joined from Alaska Airlines as Vice President, Customer Success Management at Amperity, and MatthewBiboud- Lubeck joined as VP of Customer Data Success after seven years at L'Oreal.
Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to better serve their customers. Amperity revolutionizes the way companies identify, connect, and understand their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Lucky Brand, J. Crew, Kendra Scott,, Planet Fitness, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more.