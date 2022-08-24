(PRNewsfoto/Amperity)

Leading customer data platform company expands, appointing Billy Loizou as Area Vice President as demand surges for its data-driven personalisation solution amid impending cookie apocalypse

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announces its expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market with the opening of a new office in Australia. Amperity also appoints Billy Loizou, Area Vice President, to lead the company's sales and marketing efforts and build a team of dedicated experts to help brands in the APAC market make better use of customer data to scale their business.

