Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dr. Scott Ransom announces the release of '…And It Was So'

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Scott Ransom announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "…And It Was So: How modern science sheds new light on the Biblical account of creation" (published by Archway Publishing), a book that sheds new light on the authenticity of the biblical account of creation.


Tags