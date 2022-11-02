(PRNewsfoto/Anavasi Diagnostics)

The New Board Members Will Bring Industry Experience to Contribute to Company Growth

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anavasi Diagnostics ('Anavasi'), an NIH/RADx medical technology company focused on the development of novel molecular diagnostic testing, recently announced the election of three new outside members to its Board of Directors, Bryan Crane, PhD, Arthur Kirsch, and David Vied.


