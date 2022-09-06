Support Local Journalism


Custom Formula Further Segments Andy as Premium Food Producer for Small Pets

ELLENSBURG, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy by Anderson Hay™, a company specializing in selling high-quality USDA certified organic and natural Timothy hay, alfalfa, bedding, and other food for rabbits, guinea pigs and the small pet market online, and Heinold® Feeds, a well-known maker of feed pellets for rabbits since 1936, today announced a strategic partnership to create a new custom alfalfa-based feed pellet formula for young house rabbits.

