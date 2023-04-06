Anker - Nebula logos

 By Anker Innovations, Hasbro, Nebula

Powered by GaNPrime and Laser Forge, Anker joins forces with Transformers on next level technologies

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand and Nebula, the leading smart projector brand by Anker Innovations, today announced a collaboration with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro to offer consumers three products styled after the Optimus Prime character in the Transformers franchise. 


