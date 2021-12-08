Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming World's No.1 Mobile Charging Brand By Anker Dec 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anker By Anker Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the global leader in charging technology, today announced that in 2020, the company sold over 54 million products across 146 countries, achieving the goal of becoming the world's number one charging brand (1).Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming World's No. 1 Mobile Charging Brand In 2011, Anker entered into the charging category by offering replacement laptop batteries through Amazon.com. Today, Anker has become a pioneer in Power Delivery (PD), developing products that help consumers keep their devices charged at home, in the office and on-the-go.Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations, said, "I'm very proud of my team and grateful to all of our customers, partners and friends. But this is just the beginning. We have a number of exciting product lines and technologies to unveil in 2022."The New Anker Charging SeriesWith the launch of the new MagGo series earlier this year, Anker showcased a new focus on industrial design and color options. MagGo was the first product line to utilize the company's new naming convention.Starting today, Anker will begin organizing all of its products into five different categories. Each of these new categories will offer a unique value proposition and make it easier for consumers to locate the right product for their charging use case.Series 3: Devoted to Anker's value-priced, best-selling products including hubs, cables, PowerBanks and more. Examples include: Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1) and Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K)Series 4: Limited edition products as well as co-branded charging accessories will make up this category. More details on these products will be available soon.Series 5: Products in Series 5 will feature premium materials and higher-end technologies. Examples include: Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) and Anker 521 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 256Wh)Series 6: Anker's flagship lifestyle category will be focused on improving the overall user experience through innovative industrial design and color options. Examples include: Anker MagGo Series and Anker 641 USB-C to Lightning Cable (Flow, 6ft Silicone) Series 7: Anker's high-performance category, targeting consumers that want access to premium technologies such as GaN II and Thunderbolt 4.0. Examples include: Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) and Anker 757 Thunderbolt Docking Station (Apex, 12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4)(1) Data source: Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support premium audio, home entertainment, home security and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.About AnkerAnker is a global leader in fast-charging technology. Anker's core focus is to develop products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com.PR CONTACTpr@anker.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anker-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-by-becoming-worlds-no1-mobile-charging-brand-301439843.htmlSOURCE Anker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Councilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter