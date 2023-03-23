Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Longest-Lasting Outdoor Cooler Available in Three Sizes; No Ice Needed to Keep Drinks and Food Cool for Up to 42 Hours

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today announced on kickstarter the Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler, the world's longest-lasting battery-powered cooler.


Tags