Anker

Anker

 By Anker

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today announced an updated line of hubs and docking stations designed for business professionals looking to add future-proof productivity tools using the latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 technologies. At the forefront of this announcement, the Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station (11-in-1, USB4) and the Anker 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station (12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4) offer business professionals connectivity options for the most intensive tasks.


Tags