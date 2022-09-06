Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Available in a variety of fresh color ways, there's an Anker Nano for every iPhone

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today announced the Anker 511 (Nano 3) charger. Designed with Apple customers in mind, the Nano 3 features a new foldable plug and a single 30W USB-C port that can quickly power select iPhone and iPad Pro models, MacBook Air and a variety of other USB-C devices.

Tags