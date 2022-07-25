New Anker 747 Charger (GaNPrime 150W) makes charging faster, safer and more sustainable.

 By Anker

  • Higher Wattage: Charges virtually any USB-C powered device
  • Designed for Multi-tasking: Dynamically redistributes power from plug to plug based on each product's needs (saving on average one hour of charging time)
  • More Sustainable: Saves electricity consumption with every charge
  • Multiple Device Options: High-speed GaNPrime will be available in wall chargers, power banks and power strips

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today unveiled its new generation of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, GaNPrime. Combining the latest in GaN technology with Anker's own proprietary features, GaNPrime allows for a safer, faster and more sustainable charging experience.

