Anker Makes Design The Key Feature With Its New MagGo Line-up By Anker Innovations Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) By Anker Innovations Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in advanced charging technology, today announced its MagGo line-up, a new and stylish series of magnetic charging accessories that combine advanced wireless power with beautiful colors and contemporary designs."With the new MagGo lineup, Anker is making a major move into magnetic charging products and accessories," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With each of our six new products you will see a stronger focus on color, material choices and industrial design. This is the future of Anker, giving consumers products that combine the world's most advanced charging technology with designs that complement the consumer's unique style." THE MAGGO PRODUCT LINEUPAnker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with built-in stand: A new magnetic power bank that transforms into a phone stand by simply flipping its built-in foldable kickstand - allowing users to stand any MagSafe®-compatible iPhone® horizontally or vertically. With its 5,000mAh of power, it can extend the battery life of the iPhone 12 or 13 by up to 17 hours at a maximum charging speed of 7.5W.Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac Purple, Buds GreenAnker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): A cool, can-shaped phone stand with an adjustable charging platform: This wireless charger features a phone-charging platform on top which can be flipped up to a maximum range of 60° and is able to magnetically hold and charge iPhones horizontally or vertically at up to 7.5W. Underneath the charging platform lies a second wireless charger with an output power of 5W, perfect for earbuds compatible with wireless charging.Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac PurpleAnker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): An elegant 2-in-1 charging stand with removable magnetic battery: The 633 is the all-purpose charging solution featuring a 2-in-1 design that acts as a wireless charging stand and comes with a slide out 5,000mAh portable charger for juicing the iPhone on-the-go. Additionally, the base of the stand also packs a second wireless charger optimized to charge any compatible pair of earbuds.Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite WhiteAnker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo): The uniquely designed charging station for your desk: This charging station features a built-in magnetic charging pad, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and three AC outlets - a perfect combination to keep all desktop devices powered-up at all times. Provides a minimalistic look for the desk.Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite WhiteAnker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo): A fun, stylish and removable finger grip and stand: This colorful lightweight ring holder attaches to the back of the iPhone 12/13 with a strong magnetic grip that ensures it sticks tightly. It's strong enough to hold up to 28 oz (800 g) or the equivalent weight of four iPhone 12s.Available Colors: Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Lilac PurpleAnker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): Brings the convenience of wireless charging to the car: The Anker 613 charger sits on the car's dashboard and packs a powerful magnetic 7.5W max charger with an angle of adjustment of up to 134°. This ensures that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones will stay in place. It also features two fast-charging USB ports and an always-on glow surface that allows users to effortlessly locate the exact charging spots.Available Colors: Interstellar GrayApart from the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger, all other MagGo products are available for purchase on Amazon and Anker.com today. The Anker 633 are expected to be available in early December. Product specifications and pricing for the entire MagGo lineup are as follows:PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONSPRODUCT NAMETECH SPECSPRICEAVAILABILITYAnker 622 Magnetic BatteryCapacity: 5,000 mAhWireless Output: 7.5W MaxUSB-C Output: 5V⎓2.4AUSB-C Input: 5V⎓2.4ADimensions:4.13 x 2.62 x 0.50 inUS: $59.99 UK: £49.99 DE: €59.99US: October 25, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/a1611 UK & DE: November-December, 2021Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless ChargerWireless Output:-7.5W max (Magnetic Charging Surface)-5W max (TWS Charging Surface)Input:9V ⎓ 3A / 12V ⎓ 2A / 15V⎓2ADimensions:2.49 × 2.49 × 3.14 inUS: $79.99 UK: £59.99 DE: €69.99 US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/a2568 https://uk.anker.com/products/a2568 https://de.anker.com/products/a2568Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station(Only available in the US & Japan) AC Input: 125VAC 60Hz 10AAC Output: 125VAC 60Hz 10A 1250WUSB-A Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A (2.4A Max Each Port)USB-C Output:5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 12V ⎓ 3A/15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 3.25ATotal USB Output: 65WWireless Output: 7.5W MaxUS：$99.99US: October 25, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/a9137 Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger Output: 7.5W MaxInput: 5V = 2A / 9V = 2AUS: $69.99 UK: £59.99 DE: €69.99US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/b2930 https://uk.anker.com/products/b2930 https://de.anker.com/products/b2930Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip Magnetic ring holder Able to hold up to 28 oz (800 g) US: $15.99 UK: £14.99 DE: €15.99US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/a25a0 https://uk.anker.com/products/a25a0 https://de.anker.com/products/a25a0Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger Detachable Portable ChargerCapacity: 5,000 mAhWireless Output: 7.5W MaxUSB-C Output: 12W MaxUSB-C Input: 5V = 2.4A / 9V = 2APogo Pin Input : 9V = 2.8A Charging BaseWireless Output: 5W MaxPogo Pin Output: 21W MaxUSB-C Input: 9V = 2.8AUS: $119.99 UK: £89.99 DE: €109.99 US, UK, DE: Early December, 2021https://us.anker.com/products/a25a7 https://uk.anker.com/products/a25a7 https://de.anker.com/products/a25a7 Press materials, including product images can be found here.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support premium audio, home entertainment, home security, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. About AnkerAnker is a global leader in fast-charging technology. Anker's core focus is to develop products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com.The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights. PR ContactFor more information, please contact: PR@anker.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anker-makes-design-the-key-feature-with-its-new-maggo-line-up-301407915.htmlSOURCE Anker Innovations 