Cables leverage a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastic -- without sacrificing strength or durability

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand(1), today announced its series of USB-C charging cables which incorporate a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials into the production process. Bearing a new "Anker Eco Product" logo, these bio-based cables are part of Anker's eco-innovation effort aimed at reducing petroleum-based plastic in product development.

