QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

 By QuoteWizard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation.

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. We evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. These incidents include:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding Tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city 

Worst Driving Cities                                                           

  1. Omaha                                                                                             
  2. Riverside                                                                                            
  3. Bakersfield                                                                                        
  4. Columbus                                                                                           
  5. Richmond                                                                                        
  6. Fresno                                                                                            
  7. Sacramento                                                                                 
  8. Salt Lake City                                                                                   
  9. Austin                                                                                                
  10. Baltimore                                                                                         
  11. Virginia Beach                                                                                  
  12. Boise                                                                                            
  13. Denver                                                                                            
  14. San Diego                                                                                        
  15. Phoenix                                                                                           
  16. Madison                                                                                       
  17. Houston                                                                                           
  18. Las Vegas                                                                                   
  19. Minneapolis                                                                                      
  20. Dayton                                                                                          
  21. Colorado Springs                                                                            
  22. Cleveland                                                                                       
  23. Indianapolis                                                                                   
  24. Providence                                                                                     
  25. Tucson                                                                                              
  26. Portland                                                                                         
  27. Greenville                                                                                       
  28. Kansas City                                                                                      
  29. Milwaukee                                                                                         .
  30. El Paso                                                                                             
  31. Tampa                                                                                             
  32. Miami                                                                                                 
  33. San Francisco Bay Area                                                                 .
  34. Albany                                                                                            
  35. Philadelphia       

Best Driving Cities

  1. Birmingham
  2. St. Louis
  3. Little Rock
  4. New Orleans
  5. Memphis
  6. Louisville
  7. Detroit
  8. Atlanta
  9. Baton Rouge
  10. Grand Rapids
  11. Charleston
  12. Honolulu
  13. Boston
  14. Nashville
  15. Greensboro
  16. Knoxville
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Allentown
  19. Jacksonville
  20. Charlotte
  21. Buffalo
  22. Durham
  23. Dallas
  24. Hartford
  25. Rochester
  26. Orlando
  27. Lexington
  28. Oklahoma City
  29. New York
  30. Tulsa
  31. Seattle
  32. Chicago
  33. San Antonio
  34. Wichita
  35. Los Angeles

About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Media Contacts:

Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com

Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.com

Elli: ecarrillo@quotewizardnews.com

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-report-finds-omaha-ne-riverside-ca-and-bakersfield-ca-are-the-worst-driving-cities-in-the-nation-301313860.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.