QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

 By QuoteWizard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released their annual report on the best and worst driving states.

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which states have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. We evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Incidents include:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding Tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

States rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving states had the lowest rate of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city 

Methodology

The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from each state. We analyzed 2021 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers across the county. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Worst Driving States                                                   

  1. Iowa
  2. North Dakota
  3. Virginia
  4. California
  5. Alaska
  6. Utah
  7. Idaho
  8. New Jersey
  9. Tennessee
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Nebraska
  12. Oregon
  13. Rhode Island
  14. Wyoming
  15. Maryland
  16. Massachusetts
  17. Ohio
  18. Washington
  19. Kansas
  20. South Carolina
  21. Montana
  22. New Mexico
  23. Colorado
  24. Florida
  25. Vermont

Best Driving States

  1. New Hampshire
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Illinois
  6. Delaware
  7. Louisiana
  8. Michigan
  9. Arizona
  10. Connecticut
  11. Missouri
  12. Pennsylvania
  13. Arkansas
  14. South Dakota
  15. Alabama
  16. Hawaii
  17. Nevada
  18. Maine
  19. Texas
  20. Minnesota
  21. New York
  22. Mississippi
  23. Georgia
  24. North Carolina
  25. Indiana

About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state 

Media Contacts:

Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com

Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.com

Elli: ecarrillo@quotewizardnews.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-report-of-best-and-worst-drivers-finds-iowa-and-north-dakota-are-the-worst-driving-states-in-the-nation-301405031.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.