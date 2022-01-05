ANTHONY'S RESTAURANTS APPOINTS AMY BURNS TO CO-PRESIDENT By Anthony's Restaurants Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amy Burns, Co-President, Anthony's Restaurants By Anthony's Restaurants Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budd Gould, founder of Anthony's Restaurants, a 49-year corporation of 23 restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, announces new shared leadership. Budd named Amy Burns as Co-President with Herb Gould, who has been a key leader in the company for several decades, creating a brother/sister team leading Anthony's in to the next generation. Amy joined Anthony's full-time in 2016 after a 25-year career in Human Relations at Microsoft."I'm confident Amy's and Herb's shared skills will grow the business intelligently, seeking the right opportunities," said Budd. He first opened a steak and lobster house in Crossroads 1969, next an Early American theme restaurant (Mad Anthony's) in Bellevue, and then began adding dinner houses on waterfront settings. The company has grown to 23 locations in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, each as unique as the community it serves. To ensure their promise for quality fresh seafood, local produce, Northwest wines and microbrews, Anthony's has owned a wholesale operation since 1984 on Pier 91 in Seattle.Burns began her immersion in the family business at Anthony's HomePort in Kirkland and became a key member of the Board of Directors in 2001. After earning her MBA from Seattle University, she was eager to apply her skills and learning into her family business. She will lead the company's human resources, marketing and operations. She was instrumental in launching the food truck FINN, and opening the company's latest restaurant in Boise, ID."I am looking forward to teaming with Amy as together we will continue the company's drive to provide growth, opportunity, and quality," says Herb. "We are lucky to have her." The pair agree "teaming" is their strength and key in the company's culture. About Anthony's Restaurants:Anthony's Restaurants is a family-owned group of restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest. From classic 'to-go' eateries to casual dining and relaxed dinner houses, Anthony's core commitment to fresh Northwest seafood, complemented by local produce, Northwest wines and microbrews, is the foundation for each restaurant. To ensure Anthony's commitment to purchasing only the highest quality fresh seafood, Anthony's opened its own seafood company in 1984, located at Pier 91 in Seattle. Anthony's is proud of its ongoing commitment to quality, which has made it the place for fresh Northwest seafood throughout the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at www.anthonys.com or follow their social media channels @anthonysrestsnw. Contact: Kirsten Elliott, Marketing DirectorAnthony's Restaurants425-455-0732 or Kirsten.elliott@anthonys.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthonys-restaurants-appoints-amy-burns-to-co-president-301455040.htmlSOURCE Anthony's Restaurants Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter