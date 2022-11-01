Apex Labs Company Logo (CNW Group/Apex Labs Ltd.)

Apex Labs Company Logo (CNW Group/Apex Labs Ltd.)

APEX-002-A01-02 will evaluate the safety and efficacy of APEX-52 low dose, multi-dose synthetic psilocybin drug product in treating depression in Veterans with PTSD

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Apex Labs Ltd. ("APEX" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company optimizing the standard of mental health care for Veterans, is pleased to announce its approval for the first North American take home multi-dose psilocybin clinical trial, APEX-002-A01-02, evaluating the safety and efficacy of APEX-52 (psilocybin) in treating depression in Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD"). This approval comes by way of a No Objection Letter ("NOL") from Health Canada received on October 24th, 2022. APEX-52 is a low dose, multi-dose, orally administered psilocybin drug product, manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP"), and currently formulated, packaged, and labeled for self-administered patient dosing in the home.


