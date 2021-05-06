SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Learning, a recognized leader in digital curriculum and online learning, today announced a partnership with Pointful Education, a leading publisher of digital career and elective courses. This partnership expands the Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective course offerings for Apex Learning, enabling a broader set of CTE and electives courses for schools and districts to prepare students for future-focused careers, emerging technologies, and industry certifications.
"We recognize that in today's rapidly evolving education and career environments, students need clear pathways to support career exploration," said Chris Porter, CEO, Apex Learning. "Our partnership with Pointful Education enables us to better prepare students for the future of work by building awareness and exposure to new and emerging technologies and how these technologies impact future-focused careers."
Pointful Education CTE Courses are aligned to nationally recognized career clusters aimed at equipping students with job-specific knowledge and skills needed for future careers. These courses expand the offering of CTE and elective courses that Apex Learning already offers districts, preparing students for high-demand careers with a depth of learning that builds real-world skills. Each course is part of a comprehensive program of study so that students graduate ready for a job, certification, or technical school.
"We recognize that this partnership with an industry leader like Apex Learning would provide even more students with access to highly engaging and relevant CTE courses," said Steve Southwick, CEO and Founder, Pointful Education. "These courses will help students to explore new potential career opportunities, setting them on a path to success and preparing them for a future that they can be excited about – especially in a post-pandemic world."
An industry leader in digital curriculum with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students – from struggling to advanced – strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures, and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com.
Pointful Education is a leader in innovative learning solutions for secondary learners, delivering a robust catalog of online courses for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and electives. Courses are aligned to the National Career Clusters® and aim to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers. The company's instructional framework is designed to prepare for industry certification exams, engage learners in career exploration, and offer an opportunity to learn about new and emerging technologies. With flexible implementation options, courses may be used for virtual and blended learning programs and can serve as a textbook replacement or to supplement the classroom curriculum. Learn more at https://www.pointfuleducation.com.