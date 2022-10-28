Puget Law Group

United States Special Forces Disabled Officer with PTSD Sentenced to 60 Months (Five Years) in Prison Despite Being Free for Two Years and Assisting Others

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Law Group Partner, Jared Ausserer, announced the firm would be appealing the three guilty verdicts (of seven changers) in the State of Washington v. Army Special Forces Officer (SPO) Colonel Owen Ray. Colonel Ray is a decorated veteran Army Special Forces officer with 25 years of service including serving as the Military Aide for President Barack Obama.


