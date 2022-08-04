Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC)

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC)

 By Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed on Monday that Scott Kingston, who won a jury verdict against IBM last year for wrongful termination after he accused the company of racial bias, had proven his case and is entitled to economic damages totaling $5 million (along with attorneys' fees and other damages of three million dollars). Kingston is represented by Milberg attorneys Matthew E. Lee, Mark R. Sigmon, and Jeremy Williams, along with Toby Marshall of the Terrell Marshall Law Group.

Tags