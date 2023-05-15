Applexus Logo

 By Applexus Technologies Private Limited

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise application solutions, has launched CeleRITE, an innovative platform for organizations seeking to migrate to SAP S/4HANA quickly, affordably, and reliably. CeleRITE comprises a toolset that automates the migration of configuration, code, and data to S/4HANA, covering all transformation scenarios. It also facilitates transformations associated with business events such as mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, landscape consolidations, and cloud migrations anywhere on the spectrum between greenfield and brownfield.  


