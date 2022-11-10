Apprenti, paving the path for talent in tech

 By Apprenti

Demand for Tech Workers Highlights Apprenti's National Role in Building a Diverse and Robust Workforce

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenti, a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, is celebrating its partnership with Amazon to source, assess, train, and place tech talent ahead of both Veteran's Day and National Apprenticeship Week, which kicks off on November 14. Over the last five years, Apprenti has placed more than 5,000 apprentices in tech roles and over 1,000 veterans at Amazon.


