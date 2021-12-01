Apprenti Expands Executive Team By Apprenti Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Apprenti) By Apprenti Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenti, a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced new appointments to its executive team, naming Al Cave as Chief Operations Officer, Laurie Martin as Chief Sales Officer, and Lisa Wallace as Vice President, Program Operations.These appointments come as Apprenti recently marked a major milestone, celebrating its five year anniversary. As the nation's first nationally registered tech apprenticeship program, Apprenti has been instrumental in setting the industry standard for similar programs across the country. Apprenti currently operates in 18 markets across 16 states, and with this new executive team at the helm, is poised to rapidly double it's placements in 2022, adding three new industry verticals to its service portfolio, Gaming, Aerospace and Life Sciences. "Apprenti is a small, yet mighty organization, and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished over the last five years," said Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Apprenti. "With Al, Laurie and Lisa on board, I'm confident we will increase the impact of registered tech apprenticeships for women, veterans, people of color, people with disabilities, and employers."As Chief Operations Officer, Cave will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Apprenti and will contribute to the organization's overall strategic direction and growth. Cave will create and foster operational and organizational programming and strengthen Apprenti's positive and productive culture. Cave previously served as Apprenti's National Practice Leader, and also spent 11 years at Northern Trust Corporation, most recently as the company's Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer.Martin will be instrumental in the continued expansion of Apprenti's nationwide sales strategy and activities. As Chief Sales Officer, Martin will lead sales teams in each of Apprenti's markets and build a strong sales culture. Martin was previously the Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Lee Hecht Harrison and the Vice President, Sales Strategy and Growth at RiseSmart.Wallace, as Vice President, Program Operations, will provide senior leadership to the Apprenti Program Function and Team. Wallace will pull from her experience as Regional Vice President, Nonprofit Sales at Salesforce.org to manage capacity planning, program optimization, talent recruitment, internal and external program communications and all other aspects of the delivery and implementation of the Apprenti program. Wallace also previously served as Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships at Fíonta."The talent gap within the tech industry is only going to grow larger," continued Carlson. "It is imperative that programs like Apprenti continue to grow too, which not only helps close this gap but build a more diverse and engaged workforce." About Apprenti Apprenti, a 501(c)3 non-profit, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups including women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities. Apprenti's programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. Apprenti is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) contract, as well as other funders nationwide. 