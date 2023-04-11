Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio) (PRNewsfoto/Apptio)

Apptio helps U.S. government agencies accelerate digital transformation through an expanded suite of secure solutions for cloud cost management and optimization

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today made several announcements at its Public Sector Summit 2023. Apptio is uniquely focused on helping government agencies accelerate cloud adoption and innovation, while optimizing cloud and technology resources. Apptio is launching Cloudability Government, a cloud financial management (FinOps) solution that helps public sector organizations make data-driven decisions about cloud investments across all major cloud service providers. Further, the entire CloudabilityMX product family has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization, expanding the list of Apptio's FedRAMP-authorized solutions and verifying their secure use within all federal agencies.


