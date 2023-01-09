Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio)

Apptio extends its market leadership in FinOps, strengthening cloud savings automation with new acquisition

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, today announced that it has acquired Cloudwiry, a market leader in multi-cloud savings automation and FinOps. Founded in 2016, Cloudwiry automates commitment management and optimization on behalf of its enterprise customers, maximizing savings, reducing risk, and increasing flexibility.


