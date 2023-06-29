Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio)

Apptio Cloudability integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help empower customers to optimize cloud cost management

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading technology spend and value management company and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces its most recent integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers understand, visualize, and optimize their cloud environments through direct access to Apptio's Cloudability suite of products.


