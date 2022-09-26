Support Local Journalism


KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Binary is proud to announce that the company is working with Aquarian Space to bring post-quantum encrypted Internet to the Moon and greater Solar System.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is new encryption that is designed to be unbreakable by a future quantum computer. The White House—see Presidential Memo dated May 4, 2022—and most of the U.S. intelligence community are advocating for everyone in the world to begin upgrading this new encryption. The U.S. Department of Defense and. Intelligence Community has 24 months to transition to new encryption standards that include Post-Quantum Cryptography.

