Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbele, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces the successful dosing of the first patient in Australia in Phase I Study of ARB202, for the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers patients. Globally, Arbele is the first company exploring the potential of CDH17xCD3 bispecific T-Cell engager antibody in cancer immunotherapy.

"Dosing patients is a significant first step in targeting cadherin-17 on gastrointestinal cancers which globally affects so many lives, particularly in East Asia" said Dr. Dennis Wong, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Arbele.

Tags