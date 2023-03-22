Gradient scientist Ari Lewis has been appointed to US EPA Science Advisory Board (SAB) EJScreen Review Panel.

 By Gradient LLC, United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA)

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) recently announced appointments to its Science Advisory Board (SAB) ad hoc review panel for EJScreen, its new environmental justice (EJ) screening and mapping tool.  Gradient scientist Ari Lewis, M.S., was selected to serve as one of nineteen panel members.


