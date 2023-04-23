Support Local Journalism


Senior Relocation and Estate Sale Franchise Caring Transitions Expanding Reach to the Capital City

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, continues expanding its compassionate reach nationwide with its latest location. Caring Transitions of Olympia is owned and operated by army veteran Jayson Sweet. This new location will provide families with downsizing, relocation, and liquidation assistance in an area with a rising senior population.


