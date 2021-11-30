Arria NLG Acquires Boost Sport AI to Enhance Industry Portfolio and Re-Define the Personalized, Data-Driven Sport Experience By Arria NLG, Boost Sport AI Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Arria Boost empowers brands to maximize& audience& engagement& through personalized, 1:1 conversations delivered by technology experts, proprietary sports analytics, and industry-leading linguistics. In the attached& images, Arria Boost& collaborated with Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated NBA Draft expert, to provide detailed analysis, graphics, and video breakdowns& to showcase& #1 pick& Cade Cunningham's playmaking brilliance while at Oklahoma State. By Arria NLG, Boost Sport AI (PRNewsfoto/Arria NLG) By Arria NLG, Boost Sport AI Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORRISTOWN, N.J. and SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced it has acquired Boost Sport AI, whose proprietary technology uses data analytics and computer vision to automate sport performance and power digital storytelling across media, betting, and e-commerce. Boost helps brands to create highly personalized digital content at scale, distributing live, contextual insights across major digital media channels. The platform complements Arria's existing NLG technology and expands its product offerings into the sports media and content industry. In May 2021, the two companies formed a strategic alliance artificial intelligence (AI) platform that empowered content creators to build and deploy data-driven sports stories. Following successful programs with multiple media companies, Arria extended an offer to purchase Boost to accelerate growth across these and other commercial verticals."The combination of Arria's best-in-class NLG technologies with Boost's state-of-the-art platform will energize global brands and their consumers looking for unique content that satisfies a passion for sport," said Sharon Daniels, Arria NLG CEO. "With Boost on board, Arria is now positioned to combine intelligent technology and an interactive experience to enhance fan engagement."Boost delivers analytics and AI-driven content in basketball, global football, and American football (with additional sports being announced soon). For the upcoming NCAA basketball season, Boost will partner with 25 schools, including UCLA, University of Florida, and Arizona State University. Recently signed universities include Louisville, Minnesota, and West Virginia. In addition, the company recently finalized a sponsorship with Rising Coaches, a national organization focused on community, partnerships, and development for basketball coaches of all levels."The most successful sports franchises are always looking for an edge," said Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, Boost CEO. "We see that consistently in Arria. Not only do they have extensive experience leading the NLG space, but they are relentlessly committed to innovating through new products, visionary partnerships, and unmatched customer relationships that are focused on humanizing data storytelling."Important to note is how this transaction also strengthens Arria's intellectual capital and reinforces their successful model of acquiring expertise. As a former professional basketball player who competed on two Final Four teams for the Bruins, Abdul-Hamid brings a unique blend of technology expertise and competitive athletic experience at the highest levels. Following his collegiate success at UCLA, Abdul-Hamid played professional basketball across Europe — including Serbia, Slovenia, France, and Germany. He earned a Master's in International Policy from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Global Studies and Communication Studies from UCLA. Abdul-Hamid previously founded My90, a transparency and accountability software company for public safety agencies and communities that was acquired by Axon Enterprise. He also serves as lecturer at the University of Washington iSchool, where he teaches product design and solutions for information challenges.Joining Abdul-Hamid on the Boost leadership team is Inga Nakhmanson, Chief Technology Officer, a technical entrepreneur with experience scaling and selling a niche social media website of 7 million users and building engineering, AI, and computer vision teams; Jorge Costa, Director of Analytics, who previously led research and development for the Detroit Pistons and worked for the NBA's data team; and Tim Mitchell, Senior VP of Marketing, a former NIKE executive with extensive sports licensing experience (NBA, NFL, NCAA, Global Football).About Arria NLG Arria NLG (www.arria.com) is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence that extracts insights from complex data sources and communicates them in natural language. The Arria NLG Platform is used across multiple industries and use cases. About Boost Sport AI Boost Sport AI (https://boostsport.ai/) is a proprietary technology platform that uses computer vision, data analytics, and NLG to build personalized, scalable sports applications used by coaches and scouts as well as media and sportsbooks. For more information on Arria Boost, register for an exclusive webinar.Contact:ArriaSummer Flynnsummer.flynn@arria.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arria-nlg-acquires-boost-sport-ai-to-enhance-industry-portfolio-and-re-define-the-personalized-data-driven-sport-experience-301434027.htmlSOURCE Arria NLG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backDeath notice: Kate DavisMissing Mississippi man found deceasedEllensburg girls' basketball erases Eastmont Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter