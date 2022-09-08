Arrived Homes (PRNewsfoto/Arrived Homes LLC)

Prospective investors can now buy shares in vacation rentals starting with homes in several cities including Joshua Tree, CA, Nashville, TN, and Panama City, FL

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived Homes ("Arrived"), the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows anyone to buy shares in single-family rentals starting at just $100, is now offering the opportunity to invest in short-term vacation rentals as well. Anyone can buy shares in the vacation rentals to access the rental income and property appreciation over time.

