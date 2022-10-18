(PRNewsfoto/Arzeda)

The collaboration will leverage Arzeda's protein design platform and expertise to address the continued demand for sustainable edible oils for use across applications

SEATTLE , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company, announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with AAK, a global leader in specialty oils and fats, to accelerate the innovation of plant-based oils for the food industry through the application of novel enzymes.

