(PRNewsfoto/Arzeda)

(PRNewsfoto/Arzeda)

 By Arzeda

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Using the company's Intelligent Protein Design Technology, Arzeda's ProSweet Enzymes deliver consistent purity and sweetness and improve efficiency when producing Reb D & Reb M

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company, has successfully developed and scaled its ProSweet Enzymes that will allow sweetener companies to efficiently - and cost effectively - make Reb D and Reb M from stevia leaf extract.


Tags