Ascend Advisers partners with Highspot to give customers direct access to sales expertise By Ascend Advisers Sep 23, 2021 SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascend Advisers today announced its partnership with sales enablement platform Highspot as part of the Highspot Marketplace launch, an exchange where Highspot customers can quickly and easily leverage the expertise of more than 20 marketing, sales, enablement and customer success partners. Joint customers can now add Ascend Adviser's AI prospecting tools into their Highspot environment, integrating expertise into reps' existing workflow to drive initial conversations that lead to adoption, execution, and revenue results.Highspot is the premier sales enablement platform for business. We are delighted to be a premier partner to support the growth of sales organizations by offering our expertise in building robust pipelines and engaging ideal clients digitally". – Bill Walton, EVP Sales and Client Management Ascend Advisers (https://www.linkedin.com/in/thebillwalton/)"With the Highspot Marketplace, world-class expertise meets world-class enablement," said Jake Braly, VP Strategic Alliances and Partner Sales, Highspot. "We're proud to partner with top partners like Ascend Advisers to increase the performance of sales teams everywhere." Ascend Advisers is the digital sales enablement resource for organizations looking to compete in the era of remote selling, marketing, and digital disruption. We bring AI-driven tools and training to the prospecting function while equipping sales enablement departments with Sales Playbooks, Customer Journey and Sales Process Maps and proven sales training content. Available now, joint Highspot and Ascend Advisers customers can access Ascend Advisers' resources and expertise through the Highspot website or via the Highspot app https://marketplace.highspot.com/listings/ascend-advisors-sales-pipeline/About Ascend AdvisersAscend Advisers is a digital sales enablement company that applies the latest AI technology to accelerate new client acquisition. Founded by former sales leaders and experts in marketing technology, Ascend helps sales organizations connect with ideal prospects in the Insurance, Wealth Management, Hi Tech and Professional Services industries. Ascend Advisers is based in Parsippany, NJ. (https://www.ascendadvisers.com)About HighspotHighspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI. Media ContactBill Walton, Ascend Advisers, +1 917-439-3271, bwalton@ascendadvisers.comJames Jacobi, Ascend Advisers, 815-262-1394, jjacobi@ascendadvisers.com SOURCE Ascend Advisers  