The authors are looking to raise $5000 to cover printing and shipping costs. The campaign runs from April 3rd - April 30th, 2023 on GoFundMe.

 By Duck Duck Books

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May), four Asian American authors around the country have combined forces to raise awareness and diversify school libraries with books by Asian Americans, for the diverse American students.


