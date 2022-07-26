Duck Duck Backpack by Duck Duck Eco Goods is a reusable and washable toddler backpack-turned-lunch bag that grows with your child.

 By Duck Duck Books

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Duck Books, a certified minority- and women-owned children's book publisher, announces the launch of Duck Duck Eco Goods, its new line of sustainable and convertible accessories.

