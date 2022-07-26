Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Duck Duck Books, a certified minority- and women-owned children's book publisher, announces the launch of Duck Duck Eco Goods, its new line of sustainable and convertible accessories.

Duck Duck Eco Goods offers the Duck Duck GiftSwaddle, a multi-use, reusable, washable wrapping cloth inspired by the traditional Japanese furoshiki, and the Duck Duck Backpack, a reusable and washable toddler backpack-turned-lunch bag that grows with your child. The newest product, Duck Duck Backpack, is made with the SUPERNATURAL PAPER™ from Out of the Woodscreators of eco-friendly and durable vegan bags made from responsibly and ethically sourced materials.

