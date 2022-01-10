ASP Announces Expansion with New Office in Denver, Colorado By ASP Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASP, a trusted provider of accounting and recruiting services, recently opened a new office in the city of Denver, Colorado.In addition to the corporate headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and a satellite office in Portland, OR, the new location will support Colorado.Kevin Briscoe, managing partner, said: "On behalf of the partners and professionals of the ASP team, we are thrilled to be entering the Colorado market! Our fractional services offering focusing on small to mid-market companies is uniquely positioned to assist organizations with their accounting and recruiting needs. Our new local practice, staffed and led by Colorado residents, leverages the 16 years of our firm's experience with exceptional local talent. We're looking forward to the opportunity to serve!" Scott Fowle will be leading the team at the Denver location, which will serve the Colorado market. "I am so excited to be joining such a strong company, with values that mirror my own, to provide Fortune 1000 - quality and accounting and recruiting services to Colorado's small and mid-sized businesses," said Scott.Scott Fowle will be serving as the Practice Manager for the Colorado region. He joined the business development and marketing team at CFO Selections in 2021 to establish the Colorado practice. Scott started his own business in Colorado in 2016, serving owners, founders, and business leaders in the financial services, software, construction, manufacturing, and professional services industries.Scott served a variety of executive roles for 15 years at Melco Embroidery Systems, a global manufacturer and retailer of commercial apparel decoration equipment and software. As CFO for ten years, he restructured a struggling business, navigated a recession, built for 3x growth, opened and managed international offices, and positioned for exit to a strategic buyer. As President and Managing Director post-acquisition, Scott established customer relationships, distributor partnerships, and company culture. Scott has worked in various other financial roles, including Controller, CPA audit and tax, and Internal Audit.For more information about ASP, visit https://www.theaspteam.com/services.html.About ASP ASP has been providing accounting services to small and midsize companies and nonprofits since 2006. The company was formed to fill a need in the business and nonprofit communities for those who want an experienced accounting/bookkeeping professional, but don't need a full-time employee.ASP also offers contingent recruiting services specializing in the placement of mid-to-management level accounting and finance professionals. http://www.theaspteam.comMedia ContactM Hartzell, ASP, 1 2534319484, mhartzell@theaspteam.comE. Harris, ASP, 206-361-4562, elizabeth@resultist.com SOURCE ASP 