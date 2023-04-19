...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
KIRKLAND, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astute Imaging LLC, a provider of imaging guided therapy and procedure planning services, announced a major expansion of its Providers artificial intelligence (AI) enabled, Real-World-Evidence (RWE) image guided therapy platform. The company fully integrated its core lab imaging services for pre-market clinical trials and post-market surveillance, image-based RWE platform, providing a comprehensive solution for MedTech device companies.
"We are excited to announce this expansion of our RWE image guided therapy platform, which will provide a more comprehensive solution for MedTech device companies," said Wael Elseaidy, CEO of Astute Imaging. "Our platform will enable MedTech device companies to track the performance of their devices pre and post-clinical approval, in line with new regulatory requirements for implantable devices. We believe that this paradigm shift in the clinical research environment will save MedTech device companies significant amounts of money and resources, while also improving patient outcomes."
MedTech device companies can now use Astute Imaging's services for both pre and post-clinical trial imaging services, which will help to reduce the cost of post-market clinical surveillance studies and accelerate the time to market for new devices. RWE enabled a comprehensive insight of the implantable device performances pre and post market which give MedTech device companies a real time longitudinal view of their implantable devices and how those devices perform given different cohorts of patient populations.
Astute Imaging's AI technology will be used over the real-world data to predict different treatment options for a given set of patients, which will help MedTech device companies to plan for new devices and enhance existing ones. This Astute Imaging AI technology will enable MedTech device companies to achieve a completely different level of innovation and creativity based on the Astute Imaging platform. In addition, providers will also benefit from the new Astute Imaging Integrated Platform due to the Company's ability to provide a single RWE driven workflow, such as surgery planning, for both providers and MedTech device companies, enabling a completely new level of AI driven care coordination and continuum of care.
About Astute Imaging
Astute Imaging is a healthcare IT solutions company focusing on developing disruptive AI solutions to advance image-guided therapy and procedure planning for cardiovascular and interventional radiology. Astute Imaging will also provide cloud-based AI technologies for medical devices companies to streamline their product development, pre-market approvals, and post-market surveillance. To learn more about Astute Imaging and its suite of solutions, visit www.astuteimaging.com
