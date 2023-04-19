Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fully Integrated Core Lab Imaging Services Provides Comprehensive Solution for MedTech Device Companies

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astute Imaging LLC, a provider of imaging guided therapy and procedure planning services, announced a major expansion of its Providers artificial intelligence (AI) enabled, Real-World-Evidence (RWE) image guided therapy platform. The company fully integrated its core lab imaging services for pre-market clinical trials and post-market surveillance, image-based RWE platform, providing a comprehensive solution for MedTech device companies.


Tags