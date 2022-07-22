Support Local Journalism


Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More 

YAKIMA, Wash., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Yakima at 6 North Fair Ave. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

