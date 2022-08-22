Support Local Journalism


Asurion repair experts provide fast fixes on phones, tablets, laptops and more 

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics repair shop Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ has opened two new locations on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The stores offer professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

