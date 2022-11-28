Support Local Journalism


  • Art Miami to feature two Brendan Murphy art projects protected and authenticated with Alitheon optical-AI technology, requiring no additives or marking of the art
  • Connecting high-value, physical art pieces to the blockchain, Alitheon's FeaturePrint® reshapes the relationship between artists and collectors, galleries, auctions, and beyond

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ART BASEL 2022 - World-renowned contemporary artist Brendan Murphy has teamed up with optical-AI-based technology company Alitheon to authenticate and trace original works of art and protect galleries, artists, auction houses, and collectors. At Art Miami, Alitheon's FeaturePrint® technology – which irrefutably identifies originals through a simple photograph – will be a staple in fortifying pieces like Murphy's, including his 517-carat diamond sculpture "Frozen with Desire" and his forthcoming sneaker art project with Fast Sneaks, HUSTLE.


