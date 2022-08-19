Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Conference opens today at Seattle's Crocodile Venue. Running from August 19-22, the AGI conference event includes in-person events, live streaming, and fee-based video access—and features a diverse set of presentations from accomplished leaders in AI research.

As the AGI community convenes, it continues to promote efforts to democratize AI access and benefits. To that end, several AGI-22 presentations will officially launch DRLearner—an open source project to broaden AI access and innovation by distributing AI/Machine Learning code that rivals or exceeds human intelligence across a diverse set of widely acknowledged benchmarks. (Within the AI research community these Arcade Learning Environment [ALE] benchmark tests are widely accepted as a proxy for situational intelligence.)

