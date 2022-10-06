Support Local Journalism


AtmosFX releases 4 new digital decorations to help Halloween fans create magical experiences for their neighborhood.

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  AtmosFX, the holiday decorating company known for inventing projection-based home decorating, today announces four new Halloween decorations, including the launch of its new Legends of Halloween franchise. Including these four new titles, AtmosFX now has 38 Halloween-themed decoration collections, and a total of 62 for year-round celebrations.

