 By Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative™ today announce that Atossa's proprietary Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), (Z)-endoxifen, will be evaluated in a new study arm of the ongoing I-SPY 2 clinical trial. The I-SPY 2 TRIAL evaluates neoadjuvant treatments for locally advanced breast cancer and is a collaborative effort among academic investigators from major cancer research centers across the United States, Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Cancer Biomarkers Consortium. Approximately 20 patients will be treated with (Z)-endoxifen for up to 24 weeks prior to surgery.


