WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its mid-year meeting in Florida, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) Board of Directors approved the 2023 Top Research Priorities, as identified by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee (RAC). ATRI's RAC identified and prioritized the list of recommended research topics at its annual RAC meeting held in Atlanta March 14-15.  The ATRI Board, led by ATRI Chair Derek Leathers of Werner Enterprises, reviewed and approved the research topics on May 5.

ATRI's RAC selected a diverse set of research priorities designed to address some of the industry's most critical issues.


